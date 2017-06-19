"Star Trek: Discovery" premiere date announced

Star Trek fans now know exactly how long they'll have to wait to see the latest incarnation of the sci-fi franchise, "Star Trek: Discovery."

The highly anticipated CBS All Access original series will receive a special broadcast premiere on CBS Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 CT before moving to its home on the streaming subscription service, the network announced Monday.

Immediately following the broadcast premiere, the first and second episode of the series will be available to stream on CBS All Access. Subsequent episodes will debut Sundays.

The first 15-episode season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will be rolled out in two chapters, with the first debuting between Sept. 24 and Nov. 5. After a break, the second chapter will commence in January 2018.

"Star Trek: Discovery" features all-new characters, Starfleet ships and adventures, taking place prior to the original "Star Trek" television series. Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Rainn Wilson and Jason Isaacs star.