3 stabbed after brawl erupts at adult soccer game in California

WHITTIER -- Authorities say three people were stabbed during an adult soccer match at a Southern California high school.

Firefighters responded to the soccer stadium of El Camino High School in Whittier on Sunday following the report of a possible stabbing, CBS Los Angeles reports.

When they arrived, they located three people with stab wounds. The injuries were being described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities said the incident unfolded just after 12:20 p.m. after a coach got angry over a bad call by a referee and started a fight.

That's when a brawl erupted between both teams.

Players said that the coach of one of the teams threw the first punch, CBS Los Angeles reports. Then other people joined in, including spectators. One of the spectators pulled out a knife and stabbed three people.

Witnesses said two of the stabbing victims were adults and one was a 17-year-old. Sheriffs said two had cuts to their rib cages while a third was injured on the arm.

All of the victims were rushed to a local hospital. They all played on the same team. Other players who were there during the fight said the suspect and his wife have been in trouble before.

Deputies said the suspect ran away. They are still working to both identify the suspect and find him.