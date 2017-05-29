CBS/AP May 29, 2017, 3:09 PM

Springsteen surprises audience at Van Zandt concert

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Los Angeles Sports Arena on March 15, 2016, in Los Angeles, California.

RED BANK, N.J. -- Bruce Springsteen crashed a Steven Van Zandt show, and concertgoers couldn't have been happier.

The Boss surprised attendees at the concert when he performed during the encore.  

Count Basie Theatre executive Jon Vena said Monday the crowd "erupted" when Van Zandt introduced Springsteen during the Saturday show as "a friend who's out of work."

Springsteen emerged on stage during the encore and played four songs, including "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and a cover of Marvin Gaye's "Can I Get a Witness."

Van Zandt and the Disciples of Soul were playing at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey, to mark the release of Van Zandt's album "SOULFIRE."

Van Zandt is a member of Springsteen's E Street Band.

It's not the first time the New Jersey native Springsteen has surprised audiences. In April, he played a two-hour jam session at a New Jersey film festival.

