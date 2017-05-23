Sir Roger Moore, James Bond actor, is dead at 89

Sir Roger Moore, the actor who played James Bond in seven 007 films, has died at 89.

His children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, released a statement on Twitter saying that Moore passed away Tuesday in Switzerland after a "short but brave battle with cancer."

Moore's children tweeted the statement saying, "We are all devastated."

"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone," they said in the statement. "We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for Unicef, which he considered to be his greatest achievement." Moore was a Unicef ambassador.

Moore started his Bond career in 1973's "Live and Let Die," and his last movie as the intelligence agent was "A View to Kill" in 1985.

The actor is survived by his children and his wife Kristina Tholstrup.