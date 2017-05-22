Sinkhole opens up in front of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

President Trump has been promising to "drain the swamp" in Washington since his campaign, but it now appears that he has a draining issue of his own at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Palm Beach officials tweeted an advisory from the town's Twitter account, saying that a 4'x4' large sinkhole has formed directly in front of Mar-a-Lago.

Sinkhole in front of Mar-a-Lago: A 4' x 4' sinkhole has formed on Southern Boulevard directly in front of… https://t.co/5xOpmJ8Y2v — Town of Palm Beach (@townpalmbeach) May 22, 2017

Officials say that the sinkhole appears to be in the vicinity of a newly installed water main line, and that utility crews have since secured the area and will be conducting "exploratory excavations."

The Palm Beach Daily News posted a photo of construction crews blocking off a main road outside the estate with the large sinkhole leaving a hole in the street.

Mr. Trump has dubbed Mar-a-Lago as the "Winter White House" and has frequently welcomed foreign guests to the golf club and estate, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife. Indeed, Mr. Trump was at Mar-a-Lago dining with Xi when he told him over dessert that he had launched 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian base, raising questions over access to Mr. Trump at the club as members have posted photos of various open-air meetings.

Since the election, the cost of membership at Mar-a-Lago has doubled to $200,000.