Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne wear pro-refugee signs at SAG Awards

Simon Helberg and wife Jocelyn Towne made their feelings about President Trump’s executive order on immigration very clear on the red carpet at the SAG Awards on Sunday.

The “Big Bang Theory” star held a sign that said, “Refugees welcome” when he posed with his wife on the red carpet, but Towne went a step further and wore her message in lettering across her chest: “Let them in,” it said above her dress.

The sentiment was a theme throughout the night at the SAG Awards.

Ashton Kutcher, the first presenter of the night, said, “Hello to everyone watching at home and in airports that belong in my America. You are part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you and welcome you empathically.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus also condemned the order and said, “This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American” while Sarah Paulson urged viewers to donate to the ACLU.