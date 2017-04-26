Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner in talks to voice "Lion King"

The “Lion King” remake might have just found its meerkat and warthog duo.

Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen are in talks to voice Timon and Pumbaa in the upcoming live-action movie, respectively, reports THR. The two were voiced by Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella, respectively, in the original film.

Jon Favreau’s reboot of the “Lion King” has already cast Donald Glover as its star; he is set to play Simba. James Earl Jones will reprise his role from 1994’s animated version as Simba’s father, Mufasa.

Jeff Nathanson of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” wrote the script for the film, and Favreau and Jeffrey Silver serve as producers.

Rogen has voiced characters in several animated films, like “Kung Fu Panda” and “Sausage Party.” Eichner is best known for his show “Billy on the Street.”

“The Lion King” is set for release on July 19, 2019.