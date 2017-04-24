Serena Williams responds to Ilie Nastase’s “racist” comments

Serena Williams has responded to Ilie Nastase’s comments about her unborn child.

Nastase speculated on the skin color of Williams’ unborn child on Friday, reports the AP.

“I want to know what word I used is racist?” he asked The Associated Press by phone on Monday from Budapest, Hungary.

The Romania captain, who was suspended from the Fed Cup for abusing the British team and the referee in a playoff, was heard speculating whether Williams’ child would be “chocolate with milk?” per the BBC.

Williams has weighed in on Instagram and said, “It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers.”

“I have said it once and I’ll say it again, this world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go,” she continued. “Yes, we have broken down so many barriers - however there are a plethora more to go. This or anything else will not stop me from pouring love, light and positivity into everything that I do. I will continue to take a lead and stand up for what’s right.”

Williams, who is pregnant with her first child, thanked the International Tennis Federation for launching an investigation into the comments.