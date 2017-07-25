Senate votes to open debate on health care reform -- live updates

The Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to take up health care reform, which will require 51 votes to open debate.

It's unclear what any final product will look like if that first procedural vote is successful. The first vote is intended to open debate on the American Health Care Act (AHCA), the GOP-sponsored Obamacare replacement plan that passed the House of Representatives in May.

Republicans need 51 votes to proceed to the legislation, which would then be subjected to what is expected to be a lengthy amendment process. Democrats are united in their opposition to the legislation, and if Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, is still from brain surgery and likely unable to vote, that means the GOP senators can only lose one vote otherwise the legislation collapses.

If Republicans do proceed on the health care measure, numerous amendments will be offered that will dramatically change the nature of the House-passed legislation. Some amendments include a proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare, while another could simply repeal the 2010 health care law in its entirety and provide Congress with two years to figure out a replacement health care plan.

President Donald Trump has publicly pressured Republicans to vote to proceed and find a way to replace Obamacare.

Republicans have a last chance to do the right thing on Repeal & Replace after years of talking & campaigning on it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Follow live updates below:

Paul discusses health care voting process

Post-GOP lunches, Sen. Rand Paul said while he expects 50 votes to proceed on the motion to continue the health care vote, he added the process will then include a vote on the 2015 clean repeal plan to be considered as the first amendment, and the Senate leadership's BCRA plan as the second amendment.

Paul said many members are predicting the Senate will then vote on a "skinny repeal that involves some form of consensus."

"We can find consensus if we narrow the focus of the bill," he added."

Rand Paul supports combination of 2015, BCRA plans



Speaking to reporters, Paul said that a possible option could involve parts of the 2015 ACA repeal and parts of the BCRA Senate plan.

He added, "The best way to find out is to vote one at a time."

Mike Rounds supports "repeal with delayed implementation"

South Dakota Republican Sen. Mike Rounds said that he would support a "stripped down plan" that would include a delayed implementation date for two years should the motion to proceed get to a next step.

"We can't simply walk away from trying to repair this product because right now, it's not sustainable," added Rounds.

Collins says she's a "no" on 2015 plan

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Collins said of the Senate's vote, "This seems to be a moving target and I don't know what we're proceeding to vote on."

Murkowski not yet confirmed on "motion to proceed"

A press secretary for Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said, "The Senator hasn't said which way she will vote on today's MTP as she's pushing for clarity on what we are proceeding to."

Murkowski has been a major holdout on the Senate's plan who has said she will not support voting on repeal of there is not a workable replacement in place that gives her constituents choice, affordability and quality in their insurance.

Senator Ron Johnson R-Wisconsin and Senator Jeff Flake, R-Arizona joined in Murkwoski's apprehension before the vote, telling CBS News they are still undecided as well.

Senate in recess until 2:15 pm

The Senate has gone into recess to attend weekly conferences and lunches before taking up the health care vote.

McConnell urges colleagues to vote on "critical first step" to end "failed left-wing experiment"

"In just a couple of hours, senators will have an important decision to make," he said in remarks on the Senate floor.

He said that they have an opportunity to vote on a critical first step to move beyond what he called Obamacare's failure. He said many Republicans have made commitments to repeal the "failed left-wing experiment," he said. McConnell added that they now have a "real opportunity to begin debate" and send "smarter health care solutions" to the president's desk.

John McCain to return to the Senate in the afternoon, deliver remarks

The Arizona Republican will return to the Senate Tuesday afternoon following his cancer diagnosis and will deliver remarks on the Senate floor and hold a press conference afterward, his office said.

Rand Paul says he'll vote in favor of the "motion to proceed" because of assurances from McConnell

Paul tweeted that McConnell informed him Tuesday morning that that the plan is to write on a repeal and delay plan that resembles a Senate-passed bill from 2015.

He said if that's the plan, he would vote in favor of the motion to proceed to begin debate.

If that is the plan, I will vote to proceed to have this vote. I also now believe we will be able to defeat the new spending and bailouts. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 25, 2017

If we cannot pass full, clean 2015 repeal, I've also been told we will vote on whatever version of CLEAN repeal we can pass. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 25, 2017

If this is indeed the plan, I will vote to proceed and I will vote for any all measures that are clean repeal. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 25, 2017

