Selena Gomez offers first look at new Netflix series “13 Reasons Why”

Selena Gomez is eager for fans to check out the upcoming Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” -- so much so that she shared the series’ first teaser on social media Wednesday. 

Gomez served as an executive producer for the new series, based on Jay Asher’s young adult novel about a girl (Katherine Langford) who commits suicide and then haunts her fellow classmates via audio tapes. 

“A peek at a passion project I’ve been working on with @Netflix,” Gomez noted on Instagram, presenting the brief clip to her 108 million followers.

“13 Reason Why” debuts on Netflix March 31.

