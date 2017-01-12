Selena Gomez and The Weeknd spotted kissing

Looks like The Weeknd has already moved on!

Just two months after splitting with his longtime girlfriend, Bella Hadid, the “Starboy” singer was spotted sharing a steamy smooch with Selena Gomez outside the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday.

In pics obtained by ET, Gomez, clad in powder blue pants, a black peacoat and booties, can be seen wrapping her arms around her rumored beau -- Hadid has since unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted locking lips! 💏 https://t.co/PlOvMYM0Vp pic.twitter.com/2i3y0vO1LV — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 11, 2017

Photographers also caught the “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself” singer adorably kissing The Weeknd on the cheek.

The two have yet to comment on the status of their relationship, but judging by this romantic lip-lock, it appears the two are more than just close friends!

“The Heart Wants What It Wants,” right?

According to an eyewitness, the pair arrived around 9 p.m. and had their own private waiter at the back of the room. “You could see the waiter going back and forth through the dining room serving them all night,” the eyewitness said, telling ET they stayed at the restaurant for three hours.

“They came out and they looked so happy,” the eyewitness added. “They were hugging, kissing, and being super affectionate. Selena was all over him -- hugging him, kissing him. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love.”

The eyewitness also ET that it looked like the duo were the last to leave. Separate cars arrived for them, but they both hopped into The Weeknd’s car and headed to Gomez’s home. “They had originally arrived to the restaurant separately, but left together, “the eyewitness explained.

The Weeknd split from Hadid in early November after nearly a year and a half together. At the time, a source told ET that the two just couldn’t make it work with their busy schedules, but there was no bad blood, as there is “a great deal of love” between them.

Hadid echoed those sentiments via Instagram following the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris, France. She walked the runway as her ex performed, an experience she called both “fun and nerve racking.”

“Thank you @theweeknd for being the best and most incredible performer on the planet,” she wrote. “You KILLED it, as always.”

While chatting with ET, Hadid said the two have remained “great friends” since the split. “He’s the best,” she explained at the time. “We’re all celebrating together. It’s just gonna be a fun day, and I’m excited.”

As for Gomez, the former Disney star -- who famously dated Justin Bieber on and off since 2011 -- recently returned to the spotlight, walking the red carpet and accepting the award for Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock at the American Music Awards on Nov. 20, 2016, following a brief three-month break she took in order to deal with issues of depression and anxiety stemming from her battle with lupus.

“I think it’s safe to say most of you know my life whether I liked it or not,” she said onstage. “And I had to stop, because I had everything and I was absolutely broken inside, and I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down.”

Gomez, 24, and The Weekend [real name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye], 26, crossed paths in November 2015 when they both performed during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Gomez later took to Instagram to gush over the event and The Weekend.

“This show was a dream to be on. Thank you so much @victoriassecret and all the angels for being SO nice, warm and fun!!” she wrote. “And looking at you guys all day wasn’t hard to do at all