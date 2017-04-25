Scott Baio explains Erin Moran comments

NEW YORK -- Scott Baio is clarifying remarks he made about his late “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi” co-star Erin Moran.

Baio said he thought that Moran died from substance abuse problems based on what he read on the internet, though later authorities in Indiana said that Moran likely died from cancer at her home on Saturday at the age of 56.

Baio faced backlash early Monday after he told New York’s WABC radio about Moran’s death that “if you do drugs or drink, you’re going to die,” though he did add that he didn’t know if drugs or alcohol were the cause. Later, it was revealed that her cause of death was likely cancer-related.

Social media users attacked him for his comments. Baio subsequently explained in a Facebook post that he had heard reports that Moran died of a heroin overdose and the radio interview took place before authorities mentioned her cancer. He also emphasized to Twitter users that he said “if” when talking about Moran and that he never said he knew she died from drugs.

“They’re stating that I’m saying drugs caused her to die after it was reported stage 4 cancer,” he wrote on Facebook. “This is so wrong! Now I truly understand the meaning of ‘Fake News’. This is crazy.”

Baio says he’s “heartbroken” over Moran’s death. He fought back against Twitter users who asked if he regretted what he said and claimed people were attacking him only because he is a supporter of President Donald Trump.