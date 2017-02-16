Sara Bareilles announces she's headed to Broadway to star in “Waitress”

Sara Bareilles announced that she’ll be fulfilling a lifelong dream of performing on Broadway when she starts a run as the lead in “Waitress” next month.

Bareilles revealed the news on Instagram, posting side-by-side photos of herself as a teen in a school theater production and a publicity photo of herself in costume for the hit Broadway musical, based on Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 indie film.

“Sugar, Butter, Broadway,” she wrote. “It is with unabashed delight that I announce that my childhood dream is coming true and I’m gonna be on Broadway!!!! I am joining the cast of WAITRESS!! (No pigtails this time.)”

“In a few short weeks I will be stepping into the role of Jenna Hunterson, and I’m just beside myself,” Bareilles continued. “Jessie Mueller has been an absolute dream come true in this role and I’m deeply honored to get to take a turn at embodying our beloved Jenna (and hopefully remember my lines along the way).”

Bareilles will begin her run in “Waitress” on March 31.