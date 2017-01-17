The all new
By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 17, 2017, 5:23 PM

"Santa Clarita Diet" trailer reveals details about Drew Barrymore's zombie comedy

Drew Barrymore stars in “Santa Clarita Diet.”

The secret is out about just what the “Santa Clarita Diet” entails -- and it’s people.

Details have emerged about the new comedy series starring Drew Barrymore -- which premieres on Netflix next month -- thanks to the official trailer, which debuted Tuesday.

Barrymore stars as a real estate agent who mysteriously becomes undead and must consume human flesh to survive -- just don’t call her a “zombie.” Barrymore’s character and her husband (played by Timothy Olyphant) set out to accommodate her new, off-kilter needs without disrupting her thriving business and their perfect suburban life. 

“Santa Clarita Diet” premieres Feb. 3 on Netflix.

