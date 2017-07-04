Rumer Willis celebrates six months of sobriety

Rumer Willis was celebrating her own kind of independence this holiday weekend.

The "Dancing with the Stars" winner and oldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore took to Instagram Sunday to reveal that she is six months sober.

"I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety," she captioned her post.

"It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself."