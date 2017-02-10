Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham expecting first child

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiance, Jason Statham, are expecting their first child together!

The 29-year-old model confirmed the news on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a pic of her growing baby bump in a bikini. The cute beach snap was taken by Statham.

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!!” she wrote. “Lots of love Rosie x [heart emoji].”

Huntington-Whiteley and 49-year-old Statham have been dating since 2010. Last January, the Mad Max: Fury Road star’s rep confirmed to ET that the two were engaged, after she sported a massive sparkler on her left ring finger at the 2016 Golden Globes.

“She’s a sweetheart,” Statham gushed to ET about his longtime love on the red carpet.