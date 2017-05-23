Kind-hearted strangers are reaching out to Ariana Grande concertgoers to offer them a place to stay after an explosion Monday night at Manchester Arena left 22 people dead and at least 59 others injured, Greater Manchester Police say.

Shaken-up fans were left stranded after Manchester's Victoria station was evacuated and all trains were canceled. They're not expected to run Tuesday.

But it didn't take long for local business owners and residents to open up their doors to those in need, as thousands quickly took to social media using the hashtag #RoomForManchester.

Manchester Evening News -- with its more than 453,000 Twitter followers -- helped boost the trend by retweeting those who made the generous offers.

"#RoomForManchester: If you're stranded in town or can help someone who is please let us know and we'll try to help," the news station tweeted.

Nearly 1,000 people shared the post and hundreds of people commented, listing phone numbers, locations and details on how to get in touch.

#RoomForManchester: If you're stranded in town or can help someone who is please let us know and we'll try to help! https://t.co/qQrAeo3n3c — Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 22, 2017

@MENnewsdesk In Stretford, can provide a room/refreshments/lift - anything that might help #RoomForManchester — Joanna Denbigh (@jodenbigh) May 23, 2017

@MENnewsdesk 2 spare bedrooms, a sofa bed, 3 sofas, 10 mins from city centre #RoomForManchester — Asad (@Asad_SB) May 23, 2017

@MENnewsdesk If anyone is around the Deansgate area, DM me if you are in need of ANY help at all. 5 Mins walk away #RoomforManchester #Manchester — Sophie Maskell (@Sophie_Maskell) May 23, 2017

Some even helped relocate young fans to nearby hotels as they connected with their family members.

Paula Robinson, of Salford, said she took about 50 kids to a Holiday Inn in Manchester.

They're "waiting to be picked up they are safe we will look after them," she wrote on Facebook. Her message quickly went viral -- with dozens of people praising her for her act of kindness.

Facebook/Paula Robinson

There's now a map on the way to the hotel PLEASE spread and continue, also repost! Hope this helps #PrayForManchester #manchester pic.twitter.com/jUeg2Lhx9Z — brii,,29 ✨ (@bealrightbri) May 23, 2017

If anyone is looking for their children from the @arianagrande concert in #Manchester... hope this helps.... A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on May 22, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

Other hotels in the area also offered up couches and free rooms.

Huge thanks to Ainscow hotel in Manchester for looking after my sister / 10 year old niece and her best friend. 🙌🏻 #Manchester pic.twitter.com/8Ul9XQQNLF — Andy Leeman⚽️ (@AndyLeeman91) May 23, 2017

@MENnewsdesk some rooms complimentary available @HotelGotham please call 0161 413 0000 if stranded in the incident #RoomForManchester — Mario Ovsenjak (@Mario4President) May 22, 2017

And those who didn't have a room to spare still offered to help in any way they could -- with a ride, a phone charger or even a hug.

If there's ANYBODY in #Manchester tonight who needs a hot drink, a phone charger, a hug, a ride or a place to stay, please DM me♥ — Lucy Varley (@VarleyLou) May 23, 2017

anyone thats needs shelter, a ride out of town or just a tea I live round the corner, message me if you need help #MENArena #manchester — Mitz (@mitzladdy) May 23, 2017

If anyone needs a ride to or from manchester let me know! Got a spare room and sofa available only 2-3 mins from the MEN #RoomForManchester — Kjetil Haug (@kjetilhaug77) May 23, 2017

People from around the world have used the hashtag to thank the dozens of strangers for their kind gestures.

"This thread ... We often see humanity at its best after seeing it at its worst," one user tweeted.

"When will they ever learn: Terror NEVER wins -- Humanity ALWAYS prevails," another added.