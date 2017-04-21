CBS/AP April 21, 2017, 1:54 PM

Ronda Rousey engaged

LOS ANGELES -- Forget the octagon. Ronda Rousey is buzzing about a different kind of ring after announcing her engagement to fellow MMA fighter Travis Browne.

Rousey flashed the diamond and made the announcement in a paparazzi video shared by TMZ Sports. Browne said in the video that he popped the question under a waterfall in New Zealand last week.

The 30-year-old Rousey said they plan to get married “soon,” but that they’re just in the beginning stages of planning a wedding.

Rousey also doesn’t have a date for her next fight. She suffered a humiliating defeat to Amanda Nunes in December in a comeback bid after losing her UFC title to Holly Holm in 2015.

