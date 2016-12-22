"Rogue One," "Sing" dominate Wednesday box office

“Rogue One” just sailed past $200 million at the domestic box office after less than a week in theaters, but it looks like new children’s movie “Sing” is poised to be one of the year’s biggest movies after scoring $11 million at the box office on its Wednesday opening.

“Rogue One” is the fifth movie ever to bring in more than $200 million in just six days; others include “Batman V. Superman,” “Iron Man 3,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” “Rogue One” raked in $205.3 million, reports Deadline.

It also boasts the second-best December debut ever, with a $155 million weekend -- only last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” bested that.

“Sing,” an animated feature about singing animals, brought in less than “Moana” for its debut -- “Moana” got $15.5 million for its debut the Wednesday before Thanksgiving -- but Deadline points out that there are more moviegoers available on Thanksgiving eve than there are the Wednesday before Christmas.

Meanwhile, “Assassin’s Creed” debuted at $4.6 million on Wednesday, inching past “Passengers,” which took $4.1 million at the box office.