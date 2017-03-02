Rodney Dangerfield’s widow says mural is “unacceptable,” wants to remove it

Rodney Dangerfield still can’t get no respect, even when people are paying tribute to the late comedian.

Joan Dangerfield, the widow of the “Back to School” star, has launched a campaign to remove a mural painted in tribute to her husband in his native Queens, New York.

Italian artist Francesca Robicci painted a mural of Rodney Dangerfield in a park behind a movie theater at the corner of Lefferts Boulevard and Austin Street in the Kew Gardens neighborhood, across the street from a building where the comedian lived as a boy. Joan Dangerfield donated $1,000 to the effort and provided a photo as reference for the mural, which includes Rodney’s signature phrase, “I don’t get no respect.”

The mural was unveiled in October.

But now Joan is looking to have it removed, with her lawyer calling the depiction of Rodney “unacceptable” and “less than flattering,” according to NY1. Her lawyer has demanded that it be repainted.

“I was not expecting all this issue of this thing that came out as a gift,” Robicci said.