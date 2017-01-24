Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper sign up for summer tour

Rod Stewart is hitting the road this summer, and he’s bringing Cyndi Lauper along with him.

Stewart and Lauper will embark on an 18-city summer tour together, starting July 6 in Hollywood, Florida before heading out across the U.S. Bad news for fans in the western states, though, as the farthest west the tour will venture is Texas.

The artists will unveil more details about the tour during interviews on “Today” and “Access Hollywood” later this week.

Prior to the tour with Stewart, Lauper will be doing a series of concerts around New Zealand in April with Blondie.

Tickets for Stewart and Lauper’s joint tour go on sale January 27 for these dates:

July 6: Hard Rock Casino -- Hollywood, Florida

July 8: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

July 9: Tuscaloosa Amphitheater -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

July 12: BB&T Pavilion -- Camden, New Jersey

July 14: Darlings Waterfront Pavilion -- Bangor, Maine

July 15: Xfinity Center -- Mansfield, Massachusetts

July 18: Jones Beach Theater -- Wantagh, New York

July 19: Jiffy Lube Live -- Bristow, Virginia

July 21: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts -- Bethel, New York

July 22: Saratoga Performing Arts Center -- Saratoga Springs, New York

July 25: PNC Bank Arts Center -- Holmdel, New Jersey

July 28: Blossom Music Center -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

July 29: CMAC PAC -- Rochester, New York

Aug. 1: DTE Energy Music Theater -- Clarkston, Michigan

Aug. 4: Riverbend Music Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Aug. 5: Hollywood Casino Amphitheater -- Tinley Park, Illinois

Aug. 11: Verizon Theater -- Dallas, Texas

Aug.12: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land -- Houston, Texas