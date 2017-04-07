Ricky Martin joining “Versace: American Crime Story”

Ricky Martin is heading back to television.

The Grammy-winning singer has signed on to play Antonio D’Amico, longtime partner of Gianni Versace in Ryan Murphy’s “Versace: American Crime Story,” FX announced Friday.

Martin joins a cast already consisting of Edgar Ramirez as fashion titan Versace, Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan and Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace.

The 10-episode series will chronicle the 1997 killing of Versace at his Miami Beach mansion, which resulted in a manhunt for Cunanan.

Martin has a few TV credits on his resume already, including a stint early in his career on “General Hospital” and a guest appearance on Murphy’s “Glee” in 2012.

“Versace” will begin production later this month, filming in Los Angeles and Miami. The season is expected to premiere sometime in 2018, following the franchise’s second installment, “Katrina: American Crime Story.”