CBS/AP April 19, 2017

Richard Simmons addresses rumors in statement to fans

LOS ANGELES -- After an absence from the spotlight, Richard Simmons is speaking out directly to his fans, saying, “Hope to see you again soon!”

Simmons posted a statement on his Facebook page Wednesday, and his spokesman, Tom Estey, confirmed its authenticity.

The statement marks Simmons’ first public comments since calling into TV’s “Entertainment Tonight” last year. The 68-year-old fitness guru has been out of the public eye since 2014, an absence that inspired the podcast “Missing Richard Simmons” earlier this year.

After reportedly being hospitalized Monday for severe indigestion, Simmons sent greetings Wednesday to “everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes.”

He also addressed speculation about his living situation perpetrated by the popular podcast, explaining, “I’m not ‘missing,’ just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.”

