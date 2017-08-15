Reports: Multiple deaths after tree falls on religious gathering in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal -- Portuguese media has reported that several people have died when they were crushed by a falling tree on the island of Madeira.

RTP public television has shown images of emergency workers gathered under a group of tall trees near Funchal on the Atlantic island. At least two ambulances were shown pulling away from the site.

Portuguese media are giving different death counts. A local affiliate of Portuguese state TV, RTP, says at least 11 people have perished, while TSF radio says there are two fatalities.

The tree apparently fell while a large crowd was gathered as part of a traditional religious festival.

The Nossa Senhora do Monte festival is the island's biggest annual festivity. Held on Aug. 14-15, it draws large crowds to a church in the outskirts of the city.