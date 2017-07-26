Report: 'Dancing with the Stars' wants Sean Spicer

Dance competition show "Dancing with the Stars" might be spicing its cast up for next season.

According to The New York Post, the show recently contacted Sean Spicer a few days after he resigned from his job as White House press secretary about casting him as one of its stars.

The paper reports that a "TV insider," who has knowledge of business dealings with ABC, told the Post that a contractual relationship between Spicer and the show is possible. "It has legs," the source said.

"Dancing with the Stars" has witnessed an array of colorful characters from season-to-season and has even included some Washington insiders. In the show's 23rd season, after his second failed presidential bid, now-Energy Secretary Rick Perry joined the show.

I’m dedicated to helping #veterans however possible, and I’m going to use @dancingabc as a stage to do that. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/oQpfJrrYcC — Rick Perry (@GovernorPerry) August 30, 2016

Spicer announced his resignation as press secretary last Friday after Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci was selected by Mr. Trump to fill the role of White House communications director. Spicer agreed to stay on-board the White House for another month, but the president's hiring of Scaramucci reportedly influenced his decision to quit.

In a press conference last Friday, Scaramucci wished Spicer all the best and said, "I hope he goes on to make a tremendous amount of money."

According to the International Business Times, competitors who advance to the final round of the show can make more than $300,000, which is significantly more than Spicer's annual salary as press secretary.

So, will Spicer boogie his way on over to one of America's hottest dance-television shows? As Mr. Trump would say: "Time will tell."