Rashida Jones on her favorite type of comedy

When Steve Carrell and his wife, Nancy, emailed Rashida Jones to approach the actress about their TV series “Angie Tribeca,” they told her: “This is probably the dumbest thing you’ll ever read and we hope you like it as much as we do.”

“And he was right. I did,” Jones said Wednesday on “CBS This Morning.” “I liked it so much. This is my favorite type of comedy.”

Now in its third season, Jones plays detective Angie Tribeca in the satirical police procedural comedy. The Carells are executive producers.

“There’s something about the tension of playing it so straight and having the most ridiculous things happening around you that I just find so satisfying,” Jones said.

Jones, who’s played versatile characters in hits including “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and “The Social Network,” said Carrell is one of the most talented people she’s ever worked with.

“He’s virtuosic, every single take. … He’s an athlete. And every single take was like this brilliant, weird thing that you didn’t expect from him. All this stuff you don’t see on ‘The Office.’ And he’s such a nice person. He’s a much better real boss than a fake boss,” Jones said.

