CBS/AP February 15, 2017, 11:36 AM

Queen Latifah to be honored as entertainment icon

Queen Latifah accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in “Bessie” at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 30, 2016.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

LOS ANGELES -- Queen Latifah will get the royal treatment at the upcoming American Black Film Festival Honors.

The Oscar-nominated actress is set to receive the Entertainment Icon award at this year’s ceremony, to be held in Los Angeles on Friday. The star of “Star” on Fox says she is honored to receive the award.

“It means so much to me coming from fellow entertainers and my peers,” she said.

Queen Latifah got her start as a rapper almost three decades ago. Besides her Oscar nod for “Chicago,” she’s also been nominated twice in Emmy acting categories and won an Emmy for producing the HBO movie “Bessie.” She has also won a Golden Globe and three Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The American Black Film Festival Honors will air on BET and Centric at 8 p.m. EST on Feb. 22. Other honorees include Terrence Howard. Actress Regina Hall will host the event.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular