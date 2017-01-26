Queen and Adam Lambert announce North American summer tour

Adam Lambert will spend his summer continuing his stint as Queen’s frontman.

The band announced a 25-date North American summer tour on Thursday, kicking off June 23 in Phoenix, Ariz., and wrapping up Aug. 5 in Houston, Texas.

“American Idol” alum Lambert will continue taking on the vocals duties once managed by the late Freddie Mercury, fronting the band that includes two of the original Queen members -- guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor.

The group promises a “new show specially designed and created for this outing.”

Lamber first sang with Queen in 2009 for a rendition of “We Are the Champions,” and in 2012 he embarked on his first tour with the group.

Here are the dates for the upcoming tour:

June 23: Phoenix, Arizona -- Gila River Arena

June 24: Las Vegas, Nevada -- T-Mobile Arena

June 26: Los Angeles, California -- The Hollywood Bowl

June 29: San Jose, California -- SAP Center

July 1: Seattle, Washington -- Key Arena

July 2: Vancouver, B.C. -- Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 4: Edmonton, Alberta -- Rogers Place

July 6: Denver, Colorado -- Pepsi Center Arena

July 8: Omaha, Nebraska -- CenturyLink Center

July 9: Kansas City, Missouri -- Sprint Center

July 13: Chicago, Illinois -- United Center

July 14: St. Paul, Minnesota -- Xcel Energy Center

July 17: Montreal, Quebec -- Bell Centre

July 18: Toronto, Ontario -- Air Canada Centre

July 20: Detroit, Michigan -- The Palace of Auburn Hills

July 21: Cleveland, Ohio -- Quicken Loans Arena

July 23: Uncasville, Connecticut -- Mohegan Sun Arena

July 25: Boston, Massachusetts -- TD Garden

July 26: Newark, New Jersey -- Prudential Center

July 28: Brooklyn, New York -- Barclays Center

July 30: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- Wells Fargo Center

July 31: Washington D.C. -- Verizon Center

August 2: Nashville, Tennessee -- Bridgestone Arena

August 4: Dallas, Texas -- American Airlines Center

August 5: Houston, Texas -- Toyota Center