Queen and Adam Lambert announce North American summer tour

Adam Lambert will spend his summer continuing his stint as Queen’s frontman.
The band announced a 25-date North American summer tour on Thursday, kicking off June 23 in Phoenix, Ariz., and wrapping up Aug. 5 in Houston, Texas.
“American Idol” alum Lambert will continue taking on the vocals duties once managed by the late Freddie Mercury, fronting the band that includes two of the original Queen members -- guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor.
The group promises a “new show specially designed and created for this outing.”
Lamber first sang with Queen in 2009 for a rendition of “We Are the Champions,” and in 2012 he embarked on his first tour with the group.
Here are the dates for the upcoming tour:
June 23: Phoenix, Arizona -- Gila River Arena
June 24: Las Vegas, Nevada -- T-Mobile Arena
June 26: Los Angeles, California -- The Hollywood Bowl
June 29: San Jose, California -- SAP Center
July 1: Seattle, Washington -- Key Arena
July 2: Vancouver, B.C. -- Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 4: Edmonton, Alberta -- Rogers Place
July 6: Denver, Colorado -- Pepsi Center Arena
July 8: Omaha, Nebraska -- CenturyLink Center
July 9: Kansas City, Missouri -- Sprint Center
July 13: Chicago, Illinois -- United Center
July 14: St. Paul, Minnesota -- Xcel Energy Center
July 17: Montreal, Quebec -- Bell Centre
July 18: Toronto, Ontario -- Air Canada Centre
July 20: Detroit, Michigan -- The Palace of Auburn Hills
July 21: Cleveland, Ohio -- Quicken Loans Arena
July 23: Uncasville, Connecticut -- Mohegan Sun Arena
July 25: Boston, Massachusetts -- TD Garden
July 26: Newark, New Jersey -- Prudential Center
July 28: Brooklyn, New York -- Barclays Center
July 30: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- Wells Fargo Center
July 31: Washington D.C. -- Verizon Center
August 2: Nashville, Tennessee -- Bridgestone Arena
August 4: Dallas, Texas -- American Airlines Center
August 5: Houston, Texas -- Toyota Center