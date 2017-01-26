By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 26, 2017, 12:12 PM

Queen and Adam Lambert announce North American summer tour

Adam Lambert and Brian May of the British rock band Queen perform during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 19, 2015.

Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty Images

Adam Lambert will spend his summer continuing his stint as Queen’s frontman.

The band announced a 25-date North American summer tour on Thursday, kicking off June 23 in Phoenix, Ariz., and wrapping up Aug. 5 in Houston, Texas.

“American Idol” alum Lambert will continue taking on the vocals duties once managed by the late Freddie Mercury, fronting the band that includes two of the original Queen members -- guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor.

The group promises a “new show specially designed and created for this outing.” 

Lamber first sang with Queen in 2009 for a rendition of “We Are the Champions,” and in 2012 he embarked on his first tour with the group. 

Here are the dates for the upcoming tour:

June 23: Phoenix, Arizona -- Gila River Arena
June 24: Las Vegas, Nevada -- T-Mobile Arena
June 26: Los Angeles, California -- The Hollywood Bowl
June 29: San Jose, California -- SAP Center
July 1: Seattle, Washington -- Key Arena
July 2: Vancouver, B.C. -- Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 4: Edmonton, Alberta -- Rogers Place
July 6: Denver, Colorado -- Pepsi Center Arena
July 8: Omaha, Nebraska -- CenturyLink Center
July 9: Kansas City, Missouri -- Sprint Center
July 13: Chicago, Illinois -- United Center
July 14: St. Paul, Minnesota -- Xcel Energy Center
July 17: Montreal, Quebec -- Bell Centre
July 18: Toronto, Ontario -- Air Canada Centre
July 20: Detroit, Michigan -- The Palace of Auburn Hills
July 21: Cleveland, Ohio -- Quicken Loans Arena
July 23: Uncasville, Connecticut -- Mohegan Sun Arena
July 25: Boston, Massachusetts -- TD Garden
July 26: Newark, New Jersey -- Prudential Center
July 28: Brooklyn, New York -- Barclays Center
July 30: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- Wells Fargo Center
July 31: Washington D.C. -- Verizon Center
August 2: Nashville, Tennessee -- Bridgestone Arena
August 4: Dallas, Texas -- American Airlines Center
August 5: Houston, Texas -- Toyota Center

