Puppy adopted after apparently being burned by acid

LOMA LINDA, Calif. -- A southern California woman was heartbroken after seeing a puppy that appears to have been burned with some kind of acid, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The puppy's jaw was also broken. The burns are along the puppy's muzzle and eye.

He's a 3-month-old pit bull and lab mix -- and he is lucky to be alive.

"It's heartbreaking because it really was burnt you could see it," Alycia Enciso said. "What kind of animal could do this to a puppy?"

She was actually looking for her lost dog, Tiggy, at the San Bernardino shelter on Tuesday when she said a teenager dropped Lucky off after finding him in his awful condition.

"I tried to clean it but he was in a lot of pain," she said.

Fearing the shelter couldn't give him the proper round-the-clock care Lucky would need, she adopted him.

After taking him home, she contacted a local rescue group and then took him to Loma Linda Animal Hospital.

"He's doing okay, he's hanging in there. He's got the spirit of a puppy," says Skye Whitmore who works at the hospital.

After constant care, Lucky is on the mend and stable.

Amazing, but his eyes appear to be healing. Next week, in Los Angeles, he will undergo surgery to fix his broken jaw.

The surgery is going to be costly. That is very costly — specifically at least $15,000.

The vet and the rescue organization are asking for help.

"Someone must have done this. Who doesn't have a heart especially to this puppy? He didn't deserve this," says vet tech Adilene Flores.

Lucky doesn't have a microchip and Enciso is looking for the owners — posting on social media and placing signs around the area where he was found, near a local elementary school in San Bernardino.

If you'd like to help with the puppy's medical expenses, contact the Loma Linda Animal Hospital.