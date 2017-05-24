Proposal photo taken during tornado chase goes viral

MCLEAN, Texas -- A Texas storm chaser was able to combine his two greatest passions into one photo for an epic proposal -- his girlfriend and storm chasing.

Alex Bartholomew says the idea came to him months ago. In preparation for the proposal, he bought a ring back in March, ahead of tornado season. He planned to have his girlfriend, Britney Cayton, accompany him while he chased a storm.

On the afternoon of May 16, a small rope tornado descended in the Texas panhandle near the town of McLean. Bartholomew says he almost lost his chance to propose when the tornado became rain-wrapped. But after a few moments, it re-appeared.

"It was a very photogenic tornado not doing any kind of damage out in the middle of absolutely nowhere," he told CBS Dallas-Fort Worth. "I just knew in the back of my mind this was it. The moment I'd been waiting for. The moment I'd been working towards."

Bartholomew says he immediately pulled over and got out of the car -- at a very safe distance -- with Cayton.

Alex Bartholomew and Jason R. Cooley

The couple was accompanied by their friend, Jason Cooley, who was aware of the plan all along. Cooley had a camera ready to document the proposal.

"I got down on one knee and asked her to marry me," Batholomew said.

Cayton, who had only seen one small tornado prior to the moment, said she completely forgot a twister was nearby.

"After he got down on one knee, nothing else mattered," she said. "Nothing else was around me."

The stunning pictures show Bartholomew down on one knee and Cayton holding a hand over her mouth, with the tornado swirling in the distance.

The pictures, which have been shared by thousands across the globe, have gone viral online.

"I'm happy everyone has found joy in our pictures," Cayton said. "Honestly, because not only is it a special moment between us, but it feels like something that can bring joy to everyone else. And that makes me happy."

Bartholomew says he has no plans to attempt to top the proposal pictures for the couple's wedding.

They plan to get married on a beach along the Texas coast.