Prince William and Duchess Kate plan tour with children

The Duke of Cambridge's family is hitting the road.

Prince William and his wife, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton will be traveling to Poland and Germany later this month with their two young children -- Prince George and Princess Charlotte -- in tow, Kensington Palace confirmed Monday.

The family will arrive in Warsaw on July 17 and then head to Gdansk to meet with Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo. They are also planning to make a visit to the site of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

They will then head to Germany, with stops in Berlin, Heidelberg and Hamburg before heading back to London on July 21.

Further details have been announced for The Duke and Duchess's tour to Poland and Germany 🇵🇱🇩🇪 → https://t.co/YLVpzURi0h pic.twitter.com/Czrj4TpUAC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 3, 2017

The trip will mark the second overseas trip for George and Charlotte. It will also be the couple's first official visit to Poland and the Duchess' first official visit to Germany.

"They have decided that their children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will travel with them and we expect the children to be seen on at least a couple of occasions over the course of the week," a statement from the Palace read.