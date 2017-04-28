Preview: Hall & Oates, the duo joined by a gunfight

Daryl Hall and John Oates, the creators of some of the biggest hit songs of the 1970s and '80s, take CBS' "Sunday Morning" back to when they first met -- and as they tell correspondent Serena Altschul, in an interview to be broadcast Sunday, April 30, they never expected to still be together four decades later.

The duo met by chance in the 1970s when they were students at Temple University. From there, they formed Hall & Oates, recording such songs as "She's Gone," "Sara Smile" and "Maneater," and selling more than 80 million albums.

"Our job is the job that everyone dreams of," said Hall, 70. "Play guitars, play instruments, sing, write music, make records. It's the dream job. Why would you want to quit?"

Altschul visits the duo as they prepare for a tour with Tears for Fears that gets underway in May. She talks with them at a rehearsal in Pawling, New York (where Hall has a restaurant and music venue), and also goes back to Philadelphia where they first met, thanks to a bizarre event.

Hall and Oates -- then in separate bands -- were supposed to play in a ballroom. But a gunfight broke out, forcing them to flee the venue, they say.

As fate would have it, they both jumped into the same elevator.

The duo also talks with Altschul about their careers and relationship, the genesis for some of their biggest hits, and their thoughts on their MTV music videos.

"We are now bigger than we ever were in our entire careers," said Oates, 69. "If someone would have told me in the early '70s that flash forward to 2017, that we'd be playing giant stadiums and things like that, it's crazy! But you know what? The music has endured. The songs that we've written have stood the test of time."

