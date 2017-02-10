Preview: Emma Stone on Hollywood’s audition process

Before she was the toast of Hollywood, Academy Award-nominee Emma Stone went through the sometimes soul-crushing audition process just like every other unknown actor, she tells correspondent Lee Cowan in an interview to be aired on CBS’ “Sunday Morning.”

Stone, who earned her second Oscar nomination this year for her work in the musical “La La Land,” moved to Los Angeles when she was just 15, along with her mother, who helped guide her through the grueling audition process.

“It’s a strange sort of combination of a job interview and a first date, and a break-up on a daily basis,” Stone tells Cowan. “You know, you walk into a room, and this could be the next seven years of your life, and you could buy a house, and you can travel, and, then, ‘Wait, oh never mind,’ break-up, it’s over, it’s never happening. Okay, well, I shouldn’t have built that up. Next day, ‘Are you the one, are you the one? No? Wow, no. You really weren’t the one -- and you yelled at me!’”

She survived the process, and these days Stone is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

In the interview (to be broadcast on “Sunday Morning” on February 12), she talks with Cowan about her acting career, her preparation for the critically-acclaimed “La La Land,” her family, and the friends she lived with during her “mac and cheese days” as an aspiring actor.

Cowan and Stone also visit the Valley Youth Theatre in Phoenix where Stone got her start on stage at age 11. “She was willing to take any part, it didn’t matter what the character was, how big the character was,” said Bobb Cooper, the theatre’s artistic director.

