Preview: Ed Sheeran on getting over angst

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is one of the most successful artists of his time, and an idol to millions around the world. He’s also had the confidence to take on the music industry by doing things on his terms.

However, Sheeran tells CBS News’ Mark Phillips (in an interview for CBS’ “Sunday Morning”) there’s one thing he can’t seem to get right: the way he looks on film.

Indeed, in a revealing interview to be broadcast Sunday, March 5 on the CBS Television Network, Sheeran tells Phillips that at the start of his career he intentionally stayed out of the videos for his songs.

“I just don’t like the look, the way I look on film,” he tells Phillips.

But Sheeran (who is in his music videos now) seems to have gotten over his angst as a way to build his brand.

“No, I just can’t -- I just can’t hold back now,” Sheeran responds. “I can’t hold it back. My songs sell more if I’m in the video.”

To watch the music video of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” from his album “Divide (÷),” click on the video player below.



The 26-year-old artist’s strategy is working. His most recent songs off his newest album, “Divide (÷),” have been sitting on top of the Billboard charts.

Sheeran talks with Phillips about his career and the music business; his early days producing and distributing his own music; and why he stayed out of the limelight for a year.

Phillips also goes with Sheeran to his favorite fish and chips shop and some of the places in his hometown that have made their way into his songs.

Despite his success, and how far he’s traveled, Sheeran hasn’t forgotten his roots, in the little town of Framlingham in England. There, the singer says, he’s treated normally.

“I think what’s beautiful about this area -- no one’s treated me any different,” Sheeran says. “It’s still the same people working in the same fish and chip shop treat me the exactly the same.”

