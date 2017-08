SALISBURY, Md. -- Meteorologists say a severe storm, including what may have been a small tornado, passed through Salisbury, Maryland on Monday, toppling utility poles and trees that crossed its path.

CBS affiliate WBOC-TV reports strong winds damaged buildings and even caused a car to flip over.

Emergency crews responded to numerous incidents shortly before 2 p.m., authorities said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

