Police: Florida chemistry teacher had sex with student

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Florida police say a 35-year-old high school teacher was unaware they were listening in when she confirmed that she had a sexual relationship with a student.

Tiffany Michelle Geliga, who will turn 36 on May 26, has been charged with two counts of sex assault by persons 24 years or older on a victim 16 or 17 year old.

The mother of a student contacted a school resource officer after she found several text messages between Geliga and her son. When officials questioned the boy, he allegedly told him that while he did not have a sexual relationship with Geliga, he believed another 17-year-old boy had.

"The school administration then called in the other student, a 17-year-old male, who said that he had sexual relations with Geliga on two separate occasions," Port St. Lucie police said in a press release.

The boy said in late April or early May he twice met Geliga off-campus, where they had sex in her car.

Detectives say they listened in while the student called Geliga on the phone and had a conversation with her in which she allegedly confirmed that they had sexual relations.

Geliga was booked into St. Lucie County jail.