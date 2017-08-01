Police: Stalker followed Kate Beckinsale to Tampa Bay Comic Con

TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- Actress Kate Beckinsale had to postpone a Saturday appearance at Tampa Bay Comic Con while she filed a police report against a man she says has been stalking her, reports CBS affiliate WTSP-TV.

Tampa police said Terry Lee Repp, 45, of Moravia, Iowa, was charged with stalking.

According to police, Repp was found at the Tampa Convention Center and was escorted off the property. Beckinsale then filed her report.

Police said Repp has a history of following and harassing Beckinsale.

In 2016 in Salt Lake City, he made physical contact with the actress, touching her back and made a statement about stabbing her, police said. They said he also traveled to Houston in 2016, where Beckinsale was to appear at an event. He was detained then.