Police: 6-year-old boy dies after being shot by brother, 10

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Police say a 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy shot his 6-year-old brother in the head, killing the child.

CBS Pittsburgh reports the two boys were alone in their West Mifflin, Pennsylvania home Wednesday morning when the shooting occurred.

"I believe the mother was at work, or en route to work, and the mother's live-in boyfriend was not at the residence at the time," said Allegheny County Police Supt. Coleman McDonough.

Police say the 9 mm pistol is legally owned by the boys' mother, and had been left in her bedroom. It's not clear yet where exactly in the bedroom the gun was stored or if it was locked.

Police said the 10-year-old boy called 911 and his mother.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died soon after.

The investigation is continuing. Prosecutors have not decided if charges will be filed in the case.

"Every firearm should be treated as if it's loaded, every firearm should be secured with a gun lock. There are a lot of agencies out there that provide gun locks. There's really no excuse for a weapon to get in the hands of a child," McDonough said.