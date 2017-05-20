Pippa Middleton marries James Matthews in almost-royal wedding

ENGLEFIELD, England -- Pippa Middleton, radiant in a custom-made gown, has married a wealthy financier as members of the royal family, including her sister, looked on.

She and hedge fund manager James Matthews married Saturday at a church in rural England, west of London.

The wedding party included Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. Both wore special outfits when they arrived with their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa's sister.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal suits.

Justin Tallis / AP

Middleton came to the church accompanied by her father Michael in a vintage convertible. She wore a custom wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon, a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones, and a tiara.

Father and daughter had a quiet moment together before entering the church.

Tennis star Roger Federer and his wife were among the guests.

Well-wishers and hordes of reporters gathered outside the church grounds on a day of sporadic rain mixed with periods of sunshine.

The ceremony was at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, to be followed by a private reception at the bride's parents' estate in nearby Bucklebury.

The bride's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, had an elaborate glass marquee built on the grounds of their estate for the reception. Guests were advised to bring two outfits so they could change after the wedding ceremony.

The airspace above both villages was closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.

There was speculation Harry will bring his American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, to the reception. Their relationship has become serious in recent months, with Harry speaking out to ask the press to respect their privacy.