Pigs get loose, shut down Ky. interstate after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Police and animal control officers are trying to pen up pigs that got loose when a tractor-trailer overturned on an interstate highway in Kentucky.

Media report the crash happened Wednesday morning in Louisville and shut down the Interstate 65 North ramp to Interstate 64 East. Photos show police and firetrucks blocking the roadway and pigs standing near a concrete barrier. The ramp was closed down for more than seven hours, CBS affiliate WLKY reports.

Police say the 150 pigs were headed to the Swift plant in a section of Louisville known as Butchertown.

The truck was hauling pigs, some of which were killed in the crash, while others ran loose on the interstate, according to WLKY. He said the driver was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Smith said Swift plant officials plan to euthanize the injured pigs and the rest will be taken to the plant.