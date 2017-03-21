Penelope Cruz to play Donatella Versace in “American Crime Story”

Ryan Murphy has found his Donatella for his retelling of the Versace murder, and it’s Penelope Cruz.

The “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” Oscar winner will play Donatella Versace, the fashion designer and brother of Gianni Versace, who was murdered in Miami in 1997. Donatella took over the famed fashion house following her brother’s death.

Cruz will star in the 10-episode series, which is set to air on FX in early 2018. The cast will also include Edgar Ramirez as Gianni and former “Glee” star Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan.

The anthology series debuted last year with the Emmy-winning “The People v. O.J. Simpson.” The second season, due before “Versace,” will chronicle the response to Hurricane Katrina and will star Annette Bening and Matthew Broderick. A fourth season, retelling the Monica Lewinsky scandal, has also been announced.