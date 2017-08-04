Pa. nurse pleads guilty to secretly recording female patients

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- Authorities say a Pennsylvania nurse has pleaded guilty to secretly filming unclothed female patients as they underwent medical procedures.

Bucks County prosecutors say 45-year-old James Close admitted Friday that he videotaped the women, including a 17-year-old girl, during dermatology treatments at Penn Medicine in Yardley.

The attorney says Close was caught when the 17-year-old girl noticed his phone filming her during a procedure. He says the oldest victim was in her 60s.

He was also charged with 43 additional charges involving seven other women, CBS Philadelphia reports.

"We found 18 videos, four of those were of a minor that found the phone," prosecutor Megan Stricker said.

On Friday, he plead guilty to the 48 counts he was facing, including four counts of sexual abuse of children, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, 18 counts of invasion of privacy and various other charges.

Penn Medicine officials said in a statement that they are appalled by the ex-employee's actions and that they fully cooperated with the investigation.

A voicemail message left at a phone number listed for Close's attorney was not immediately returned.