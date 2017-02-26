Oscars 2017: Complete list of winners

Last Updated Feb 26, 2017 10:15 PM EST
Trophies were handed out at 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
See the list of winners here:
Best Picture:
Best Actor:
Best Actress:
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”
Best Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, “Fences”
Best Director:
Best Original Screenplay:
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Best Cinematography:
Best Original Song:
Best Original Score:
Best Sound Editing: “Arrival”
Best Sound Mixing: “Hacksaw Ridge”
Best Film Editing:
Best Costume Design: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
Best Production Design: “La La Land”
Best Foreign Language Film: “The Salesman”
Best Live Action Short Film:
Best Animated Feature Film: “Zootopia”
Best Animated Short Film: “Piper”
Best Documentary Feature: “O.J.: Made in America”
Best Documentary Short Subject:
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “Suicide Squad”
Best Visual Effects: