Oscars 2017: Best actress nominee Ruth Negga explains her ACLU ribbon

Ruth Negga, nominated for best actress for her role in “Loving,” stopped on the Oscars red carpet to talk about her ACLU ribbon and what she hopes to see during the Academy Awards.

Irish actress Negga couldn’t help joking about her attire, calling her gorgeous red Valentino gown “just something that I made earlier.”

One thing she didn’t want to joke about was her blue ACLU ribbon, which many Oscars attendees were sporting on the red carpet.

“I think they stand for basic human rights and equality,” Negga said when asked about the ribbon. “And I think we all should be standing for that -- anytime, not just now. Always and forever.”

“The whole point of being alive is to be close to one another and to not be divided and to have empathy and a love for one another,” she said. “I would hope that’s why we’re here. And art reminds us of that.”