By Andrea Park CBS News December 21, 2016, 12:58 PM

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry visit children's hospital as Santa and Mrs. Claus

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on November 29, 2016 in New York City. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom brought lots of holiday cheer to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles when they visited as Mrs. and Santa Claus. 

The couple spent time with young patients one-on-one; they took photos and signed autographs for kids ranging from toddlers to adolescents, who proudly held up their Polaroids with the stars. 

Perry and Bloom sang Christmas carols, and the hospital says they even sang “Firework.” 

Bloom seemed to particularly enjoy banging on a toy drum. 

See the festive photo album below. 

Never naughty, always nice. The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus ... who happen to look a lot like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!

Posted by Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 20, 2016
