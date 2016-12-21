Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry visit children's hospital as Santa and Mrs. Claus

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom brought lots of holiday cheer to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles when they visited as Mrs. and Santa Claus.

The couple spent time with young patients one-on-one; they took photos and signed autographs for kids ranging from toddlers to adolescents, who proudly held up their Polaroids with the stars.

Perry and Bloom sang Christmas carols, and the hospital says they even sang “Firework.”

Bloom seemed to particularly enjoy banging on a toy drum.

See the festive photo album below.