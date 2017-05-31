Olivia Newton-John says she has breast cancer, cancels tour

NEW YORK -- Olivia Newton-John was in remission from breast cancer since 1992, but on Tuesday, the singer announced that she was diagnosed again with the disease again and is canceling her June tour.

The 68-year-old said she initially thought she was suffering from back pain, but learned it was "breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum."

Newton-John said she will complete "a short course of photon radiation therapy" and hopes to perform later this year. She said she will be treated by the medical team at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.

Says Newton-John: "I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists." Newon -John has been an outspoken advocate for breast cancer research. She has raised awareness about the disease in the media, fundraised and helped open the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Australia.

Ticket buyers will be refunded for the canceled shows.