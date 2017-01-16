Octavia Spencer buys out “Hidden Figures” screening for low-income families

Octavia Spencer wanted to be sure her latest film, “Hidden Figures,” was seen by the people who need it most, so she took matters into her own hands.

Last week, Spencer announced via Instagram that she’d purchased all the tickets for a Friday evening screening of the film in Baldwin Hills, Calif., and was making it available to low-income families to attend.

“If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can’t afford it have them come. It’s first come first served,” Spencer wrote in the post. “My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So, I’m honoring her and all single parents this [Martin Luther King Jr.] weekend.”