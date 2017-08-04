NYPD seeks suspect who threatened women with acid in ATM robberies

NEW YORK -- Police in New York City are searching for a man who they say threatened women with acid during robberies at automatic teller machines.

Police say the first robbery occurred May 12 when a 22-year-old woman was approached by a man while using a Citibank ATM on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Investigators say the man displayed a bottle of liquid and threatened to throw acid in her face if she didn't give him $1,000. Police say the victim gave the suspect cash and he fled the scene.

Investigators say the suspect approached a 36-year-old woman on May 29 at the same Citibank ATM with a similar threat involving yellow liquid he claimed was acid.

The victim spoke to CBS New York by phone and described the ordeal.

"I just completely freaked out, shaking and couldn't breathe," she said.

Panicked, she said she was having trouble with her PIN. The suspect at first demanded $1,000, but then grew impatient and lowered the amount.

"He said, 'Just give me $500,'" she said.

She gave him the cash and he continued to threaten her before eventually leaving.

Police say the women were not injured.

An investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.