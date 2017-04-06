Nominees announced for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The nominees have been announced for MTV’s newly expanded Movie & TV Awards, and Jordan Peele’s record-setting “Get Out” leads the pack with six nods.

The cable channel decided to shake things up this year, expanding its movie awards to include television as well, with some distinctly MTV approaches to categories like best American story and best fight against the system. They’ve also combined male and female acting nominees into single categories.

Adam Devine will host the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7, broadcasting live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles at 8:00 p.m. ET.

THE NOMINEES FOR 2017 MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS:

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Get Out”

“Logan”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“The Edge of Seventeen”

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Emma Watson, “Beauty and the Beast”

Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge of Seventeen”

Hugh Jackman, “Logan”

James McAvoy, “Split”

Taraji P. Henson, “Hidden Figures”

SHOW OF THE YEAR

“Atlanta”

“Game of Thrones”

“Insecure”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, “The Walking Dead”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

BEST KISS

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome, “Moonlight”

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, “Beauty and the Beast”

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, “Empire”

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick, “Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates”

BEST VILLAIN

Allison Williams, “Get Out”

Demogorgon, “Stranger Things”

Jared Leto, “Suicide Squad”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, “The Walking Dead”

Wes Bentley, “American Horror Story”

BEST HOST

Ellen DeGeneres, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

John Oliver, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Samantha Bee, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“13TH”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“O.J.: Made in America”

“This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous”

“TIME: The Kalief Browder Story”

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

“America’s Got Talent”

“MasterChef Junior”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Bachelor”

“The Voice”

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Devine, “Workaholics”

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, “Broad City”

Lil Rel Howery, “Get Out”

Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy”

Seth Rogen, “Sausage Party”

Will Arnett, “The LEGO Batman Movie”

BEST HERO

Felicity Jones, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Grant Gustin, The Flash”

Mike Colter, Luke Cage”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Stephen Amell, “Arrow”

Taraji P. Henson, “Hidden Figures”

TEARJERKER

“Game of Thrones,” Hodor’s death

“Grey’s Anatomy,” Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death

“Me Before You,” Will tells Louisa he can’t stay with her

“Moonlight,” Paula tells Chiron that she loves him

“This Is Us,” Jack and Randall at karate

NEXT GENERATION

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

BEST DUO

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, “The Voice”

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery, “Get Out”

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield, “Atlanta”

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen, “Logan”

Josh Gad and Luke Evans, “Beauty and the Beast”

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”

BEST AMERICAN STORY

“Blackish”

“Fresh Off the Boat”

“Jane the Virgin”

“Moonlight”

“Transparent”

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

“Get Out”

“Hidden Figures”

“Loving”

“Luke Cage”

“Mr. Robot”