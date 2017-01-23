Nominations for the Razzies announced

Last Updated Jan 23, 2017 1:30 PM EST
NEW YORK -- The much-derided superhero clash “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and the far-too-late comedy sequel “Zoolander No. 2” are the leading nominees for the 37th annual Razzie Awards.
“Zoolander No. 2” drew nine nods and “Batman v Superman” landed eight in nominations announced Monday for the worst films and performances of 2016. Both are up for worst picture, along with “Gods of Egypt,” ‘’Independence Day: Resurgence,” ‘’Dirty Grandpa” and the political documentary “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.”
Many nominees are typically acclaimed performers, including Robert De Niro (“Dirty Grandpa”), Naomi Watts (“Divergent Series: Allegiant” and “Shut-In”), Kristen Wiig (“Zoolander No. 2”), Johnny Depp (“Alice Through the Looking Glass”), Will Ferrell (“Zoolander No. 2”), Ben Affleck (“Batman v Superman”) and Julia Roberts (“Mother’s Day”).
“Winners” will be announced Feb. 25, the night before the Academy Awards.
37th Annual Golden Raspberry Award Nominations:
Worst Picture
“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
“Dirty Grandpa”
“Gods of Egypt”
“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
“Independence Day: Resurgence”
“Zoolander No. 2”
Worst Actor
Ben Affleck, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Gerard Butler, “Gods of Egypt” and “London Has Fallen”
Henry Cavill, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Robert de Niro, “Dirty Grandpa”
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself], “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
Ben Stiller, “Zoolander No. 2”
Worst Actress
Megan Fox, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”
Tyler Perry, “BOO! A Medea Halloween”
Julia Roberts, “Mother’s Day”
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton], “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
Naomi Watts, “Divergent Series: Allegiant” and “Shut-In”
Shailene Woodley, “Divergent Series: Allegiant”
Worst Supporting Actress
Julianne Hough, “Dirty Grandpa”
Kate Hudson, “Mother’s Day”
Aubrey Plaza, “Dirty Grandpa”
Jane Seymour, “Fifty Shades of Black”
Sela Ward, “Independence Day: Resurgence”
Kristen Wiig, “Zoolander No. 2”
Worst Supporting Actor
Nicolas Cage, “Snowden”
Johnny Depp, “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
Will Ferrell, “Zoolander No. 2”
Jesse Eisenberg, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Jared Leto, “Suicide Squad”
Owen Wilson, “Zoolander No. 2”
Worst Screen Combo
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals, “Gods of Egypt”
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume, “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors, “Collateral Beauty”
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig, “BOO! A Medea Halloween”
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson, “Zoolander No. 2”
Worst Director
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley, “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
Roland Emmerich, “Independence Day: Resurgence”
Tyler Perry, “BOO! A Medea Halloween”
Alex Proyas, “Gods of Egypt”
Zack Snyder, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
Ben Stiller, “Zoolander No. 2”
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel
“Alice Through the Looking Glass”
“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice”
“Fifty Shades of Black”
“Independence Day: Resurgence”
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”
“Zoolander No. 2”
Worst Screenplay
“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”
“Dirty Grandpa”
“Gods of Egypt”
“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”
“Independence Day: Resurgence”
“Suicide Squad”