Nominations for the Razzies announced

NEW YORK -- The much-derided superhero clash “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and the far-too-late comedy sequel “Zoolander No. 2” are the leading nominees for the 37th annual Razzie Awards.

“Zoolander No. 2” drew nine nods and “Batman v Superman” landed eight in nominations announced Monday for the worst films and performances of 2016. Both are up for worst picture, along with “Gods of Egypt,” ‘’Independence Day: Resurgence,” ‘’Dirty Grandpa” and the political documentary “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.”

Many nominees are typically acclaimed performers, including Robert De Niro (“Dirty Grandpa”), Naomi Watts (“Divergent Series: Allegiant” and “Shut-In”), Kristen Wiig (“Zoolander No. 2”), Johnny Depp (“Alice Through the Looking Glass”), Will Ferrell (“Zoolander No. 2”), Ben Affleck (“Batman v Superman”) and Julia Roberts (“Mother’s Day”).

“Winners” will be announced Feb. 25, the night before the Academy Awards.

37th Annual Golden Raspberry Award Nominations:

Worst Picture

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

“Dirty Grandpa”

“Gods of Egypt”

“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Zoolander No. 2”

Worst Actor

Ben Affleck, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Gerard Butler, “Gods of Egypt” and “London Has Fallen”

Henry Cavill, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Robert de Niro, “Dirty Grandpa”

Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself], “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Ben Stiller, “Zoolander No. 2”

Worst Actress

Megan Fox, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”

Tyler Perry, “BOO! A Medea Halloween”

Julia Roberts, “Mother’s Day”

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton], “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Naomi Watts, “Divergent Series: Allegiant” and “Shut-In”

Shailene Woodley, “Divergent Series: Allegiant”

Worst Supporting Actress

Julianne Hough, “Dirty Grandpa”

Kate Hudson, “Mother’s Day”

Aubrey Plaza, “Dirty Grandpa”

Jane Seymour, “Fifty Shades of Black”

Sela Ward, “Independence Day: Resurgence”

Kristen Wiig, “Zoolander No. 2”

Worst Supporting Actor

Nicolas Cage, “Snowden”

Johnny Depp, “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

Will Ferrell, “Zoolander No. 2”

Jesse Eisenberg, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Jared Leto, “Suicide Squad”

Owen Wilson, “Zoolander No. 2”

Worst Screen Combo

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals, “Gods of Egypt”

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume, “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors, “Collateral Beauty”

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig, “BOO! A Medea Halloween”

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson, “Zoolander No. 2”

Worst Director

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley, “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Roland Emmerich, “Independence Day: Resurgence”

Tyler Perry, “BOO! A Medea Halloween”

Alex Proyas, “Gods of Egypt”

Zack Snyder, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

Ben Stiller, “Zoolander No. 2”

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

“Alice Through the Looking Glass”

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice”

“Fifty Shades of Black”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”

“Zoolander No. 2”

Worst Screenplay

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”

“Dirty Grandpa”

“Gods of Egypt”

“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

“Independence Day: Resurgence”

“Suicide Squad”